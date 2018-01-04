Making Room in Our Universities for California Students

Today, it is more important than ever to get a college education to succeed, but Californians are finding it harder than ever to get spots in our university classrooms.

In the State Assembly, we’ve been working hard to fight that admissions trend.

Being at the front of this issue reflects kind of an odd journey for me. As Speaker of the Assembly, I am a Regent of the University of California and a Trustee of the California State University.

But when I graduated from high school, barely, I would never have been admitted to our public universities’ top campuses. I’m not sure what campuses I would’ve got into. When I belatedly entered higher education, it was through community college.

That was a great path for me, but these days, even people who did get into to UCLA and UC Berkeley in the 1970s and 1980s are saying they’d have a hard time getting into the same schools now.

The admissions rate for in-state students is just 14.6 percent of applicants at UCLA, 19.7 percent at Berkeley.

That is partly due to a surge of demand. Applications are up almost 6 percent across the UC system, in the face of record numbers of college-ready high school graduates.

The demand is also a tribute to the quality of the product we’re offering. That’s great, but it’s sad if we can’t give more California kids a chance at that.

Our systems are faced with a growing population, but their capacity has been constrained, especially by the recession that began about 10 years ago. It’s hard to make up ground once you get behind.

Still, the Assembly has been committed to creating more spaces. In the past three years, we have ensured that UC and CSU have added 25,000 seats for undergraduate enrollment – specifically for California high school graduates and community college transfers – and we have provided additional resources to serve those students.

We’re not done. We are working with UC to provide another 1,500 to 2,000 seats for in-state students in the coming academic year.

This is great news, but it isn’t enough.

We also need to make sure that students can afford to go to school, especially in light of surveys that show nearly one out of every five students don’t get enough to eat.

Others are sleeping in cars, or wherever they can.

We’ve worked to address this in a number of ways:

A new law allows community college districts to waive all costs for a student’s first year of education.

A new housing package was passed with a goal of providing more incentives and fewer restrictions on the building of affordable housing.

An Assembly bill passed last year and signed by the Governor expressed our commitment to ending food insecurity among college students.

We’ve expanded the Middle Class Scholarship.

We worked to strengthen the minimum wage and programs that provide childcare for those with low incomes, which will help parents going to college.