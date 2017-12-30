Making Sense of the ICO Roller Coaster in 2018

Cancellation of the SegWit2x is a good deal for initial coin offerings, or ICOs. A lot of crypto investors may have had a large portion of their investing cash tied up in bitcoin, because of the anticipation of the incipient fork. The consequence, in fact, is that a lesser amount of ICOs currently are able to hit their funding goals -- with a large proportion not even making their capital targets. The fantastic rise in bitcoin value and the consequent fork postponement makes it likely that investors will soon be looking over the ICO venue again in the near future.

With more than two hundred new startups that have raised in the aggregate over $3.2 billion throughout the world, the funding for ICO has rocketed to an unparalleled height this year. So it looks like for right now if blockchain newbies desire to raise solid capital in a maximumly disruptive way, they are either going to go with TGE (token generation events), or try ICO. It also looks to be an excellent way for the savvy investor to gain benefits from the likely growth of such embryonic businesses.

The bad news is that unethical DAO -- decentralized autonomous organizations -- cases are multiplying. This includes dicey discounts that cannot be justified, bad faith and bad practices, and just plain scamming. The blockchain maintains the program and record transactions of all financial dealings with each separate DAO.

It should be kept in mind that model will probably impact the actions of venture capitalists, along with the dominance of Silicon Valley and other current tech hubs. That’s because at this point the mania for ICO seems limitless.

The real traction for ICOs started soon after Ethereum amazingly raised just over eighteen million dollars, which enabled it to start its famous foundation in Zug back in 2015. All this goes to how that the world economy was really in need of a new way to find funding forms for startups that wouldn’t scare off venture capitalists.

There are parallels in recent tech history to what’s happening now. Back in the 90’s the Internet startups led the stock exchanges of the world by the nose to breathtaking are record breaking highs almost every day. Their IPOs were growing by leaps and bounds. It only took a single day for aggressive investors to double their money in frenzied trading. Any idea with even the remotest connection to the Internet could expect to be taken seriously and find investors coming out of the woodwork begging to sink hundreds of thousands of dollars into it. The only difference today is that blockchains are issuing token to hungry investors, not shares.

So, where are ICOs headed?

Those who are closely following the token market and ICOs uniformly affirm that the outlook is very good -- but at the same time they are anxious to see some more oversight in the whole industry to insure stability and investor confidence. The maturing ICO market will undoubtedly create some of its own rules and regulations, just from intuition and experience. This could occur with amazing speed, taking both startups and investors by surprise. Authorities worldwide are carefully scrutinizing ICOs and determining how much red tape will be needed to tie up this multi trillion dollar market in a neat regulatory package.

If cryptocurrency can manage to regulate itself to the satisfaction of the world’s financial overseers, then it may remain one of the last bastions of monetary liberty on the planet. To help make this a reality, several cooperative organizations have jumped into the ICO fray. They include Crypto Valley of Switzerland; and in Japan there is JBA. They intend to divide crypto assets in four groups: J Coin; ETH security; TAAS dividends; and Storj membership. The object is to provide transparency for institutional investors.

Right now most major financial institutions are holding back on cryptocurrency because so many tokens issued still lack official recognition and legitimate links to their operating companies. This is being remedied with anti money laundering standards to monitor compliance and using the latest ‘know your customer’ face and voice identification protocols. Right now the Swiss are leading the way with their C-Share system, which currently monitors digital share transfers and is even used by the government to monitor election voting.

Taking it a step further is a Swiss company, called SwissBorg, who has created a more transparent system of Referendum and CHSB Token. I had an opportunity to ask Swissborg CEO, Cyrus Fazel about the token his company has created and how it’s being applied to the investment world.

1. What is SwissBorg?

In a nutshell, SwissBorg is an investment platform for the crypto generation built by investment professionals. Our investment team is combining its 90+ years of experience from top investment firms with smart contracts technology to build the new future of investing. While cryptocurrencies are a brand new and rapidly growing asset class, investment strategies used in traditional asset classes can be applied to successfully manage portfolios of cryptocurrencies.

2. How is SwissBorg different from a traditional wealth management firm?

At SwissBorg, we believe that the essence comes from swarm intelligence and that everyone who contribute to the project should be fairly rewarded. By creating a virtuous circle where all members are advanced on the contribution they produce, the dynamic initiated is an elegant and efficient way of building a strong and perennial organization. Moreover, by being rewarded for every relevant contribution to the community, every member pulls in the same direction as all interests are aligned. The wisdom of the community is a powerful asset often underestimated in today’s monopolistic banking system. Having a trustworthy source of opinion results in higher customer satisfaction and access to swarm intelligence results in higher profit margins for the company. One major drawback of today’s financial institutions is the lack of influence their users possess over the networks themselves. Despite being the end-user, we are often powerless, having no say on how the scope of services should evolve. We aim to democratize this power, giving our community a direct influence over all decisions within the network. Having the willingness to promote the intrinsic values of the blockchain, we have dedicated ourselves in creating an investment paradigm aligned with them.

3. What is CHSB Token and RSB Token?

With the issuance of the the SwissBorg Network Token (‘CHSB’) a multi-utility token, we will be the very first community-centric wealth management platform 100 % aligned with the interests of all users. A core feature of the CHSB Token is giving holders the ability to choose the direction in which the network will be developed. The CHSB token is used to generate a referendum token, called the “RSB token.” For each decision, the RSB token is used by the holders to make decisions on the referendum proposals. The voting power will be weighted based on the amount of CHSB tokens users hold at the time of the referendum announcement and it will not cost any CHSB tokens to vote. The type reward will depend on the type of referendum. ETH, CHSB, or ERC-20 Tokens can be offered during referendums.

4. Are cryptocurrencies a new asset class?

2017 allowed cryptocurrencies to be recognized as a new active class of asset. Nevertheless, due to the technical obstacles related to the purchase of cryptocurrencies, very few people hold crypto money. There is no less than the demand for this new active class is in constant growth. In positioning itself as a pioneer in the field, SwissBorg counts on capitalizing on the gap between the strong demand for investment products in cryptocurrencies and the very few solutions available currently.

The credibility list for ICOs

To be credible, companies must provide up to date security; transparency; legal certification; and backing from recognized and legitimate financial businesses.

Personnel must not only be familiar with all the ins and outs of ICO, but have legitimate experience working with cryptocurrency.

Institutional investors should be clearly listed on the company’s board of directors.

Any legitimate blockchain will have a reputable presence on social media -- and not be mixed up with any dubious get-rich-quick schemes or other financial scams.

Token price transparency -- namely, what are the criteria driving the pricing.

Tokens must be strongly linked to a legal entity that is licensed in the country of origin to perform financial transactions.

Defined fund usage is going to be key to the continued growth of the cryptocurrency market, and transparency will be crucial to the paucity of bureaucratic red tape imposed on the industry by government. Strong industry standard are going to either come from within the cryptocurrency industry, or will be imposed by world governments. There is no middle ground on this crucial issue.