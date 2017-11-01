Making the Decision to Open Up About Recovery With Garrett Hade

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE
DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM SOUNDCLOUD HERE
SEE THIS EPISODE AS A VIDEO HERE
YO! WANT A LIST OF HAPPINESS HACKS FOR WHEN YOU’RE FEELING FUNKY? CLICK HERE!
Garrett Hade is a guy who usually sits behind the scenes. As the right (and left) hand(s) of prominent recovery advocate Ryan Hampton, Garrett is the one by Ryan's side as they travel across the country interviewing people in recovery, visiting jails and in short doing everything they possibly can to change the way addiction is perceived and treated.
Though Garrett and I have become closer over the past year, getting him in front of a camera and mic was a serious treat. In this episode, we talked about the struggle he had about publicly sharing about his addiction and recovery and what he's learned as a result, among many other topics.
NOTE: This episode is from a Facebook Live interview that I did with Garrett, which means that the audio isn’t as sharp as it is on regular episodes. Please bear with that! And please tune into my regular Facebook Live interviews, which take place at 4 pm PST on Tuesdays (unless I have a conflict, in which case I reschedule but announce the change on my page. Make sure you Like my page so stay up on the info!)
CONVERSATIONS