Malala Yousafzai's Upcoming Book Tells Stories Of Women Refugees

Malala Yousafzai just announced her third book will be published this year.

The new book details Yousafzai’s own refugee story and will “share the personal stories of some of the incredible girls she has met on her various journeys to refugee camps and the cities where refugee girls and their families have settled,” according to a Monday press release from publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Yousafzai published her first book, a memoir and international bestseller titled I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up For Education And Was Shot By The Taliban, in 2014. The second, a children’s book Malala’s Magic Pencil, was published in 2017. She currently attends Oxford University in England.

Yousafzai explained to publishing news website The Bookseller why she chose to tackle the experiences of women refugees in her new book.

“What tends to get lost in the current refugee crisis is the humanity behind the statistics. We hear about millions of refugees, hundreds of migrants trapped on a boat or in a truck, but it’s only when a truly shocking image appears in the news that people consider what’s really going on,” she said.

She added that her own experience of being displaced from Pakistan after the attempt on her life gives her insight.

“I know what it’s like to leave your home and everything you know. I know the stories of so many people who have had to do the same,” Yousafzai said. “I hope that by sharing the stories of those I have met in the last few years I can help others understand what’s happening and have compassion for the millions of people displaced by conflict.”