Male Menopause is a Thing, and You Can See it Live at New York's Triad Sunday, Jan. 14

The longtime writing team of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore have authored 25 plays that have been performed in multiple languages worldwide and were dubbed “the masters of modern farce” by The New York Times. They are perhaps best known for their Off-Broadway comedies Silent Laughter (where they performed a silent movie live on stage); the cult murder-mystery Drop Dead!; the universally relatable, darkly cybercomic and sidesplitting global hit You’ve Got Hate Mail; and the summer stock perennial Love, Sex, and the IRS.

Last year they debuted their new musical-comedy The Man*O*Pause Boys and it proved a smash in New York, LA, and New Jersey (their home state, where they have been feted and honored repeatedly for their achievements and also had a theatre scholarship established in their name at Brookdale Community College). Their television work has garnered them Emmy nominations, People’s Choice Awards, Prism Awards, and NAACP Image Awards (“Newhart” with Bob Newhart; Suddenly Susan” with Brooke Shields; “Martin” with Martin Lawrence; “The Wayans Bros.;” “Daddy Dearest” with Don Rickles, “I Love Lucy: The Very First Show”).

Rich Kowalski Billy Van Zandt

The Man*O*Pause Boys takes a comical look at men attempting to adjust to male man*o*pause, in the context of a suburban Rat Pack nightclub act. Through such original songs as "My Prostate is the Size of a Buick," "I Just Took a Pill Called Viagra," "My Get Up and Go Just Got Up and Went," and "In Praise of the Older Woman," the brilliant ensemble of four men of a certain age take it and run with it - proving 50 is the new funny - and by the way, they can sing. Starring Billy Van Zandt, Glenn Jones, Tom Frascatore and Jeff Babey, the four are all part of a group of actors and comedians that have performed together for over thirty years. The truth? This show is funnier than Menopause The Musical and it has original music, unlike MTM.