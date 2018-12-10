7-Year-Old National Anthem Prodigy Returns To Triumph Again At MLS Cup

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja had a tough act to follow in singing the national anthem at the MLS Cup over the weekend ― herself.

The 7-year-old wowed the world back in September, when she belted out a viral “Star-Spangled Banner” at an LA Galaxy soccer match.

Saturday’s expectations were higher, but the kid handled the stage like a pro before 73,000-plus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and many more watching on TV.

7-year-old Malea Emma was back to deliver another UNBELIEVABLE national anthem performance ahead of the #MLSCup! pic.twitter.com/oxKGssKQfZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 9, 2018

She sang for “American Idol” judges in October, even though she’s too young to compete, but has her sights set elsewhere.

“My biggest dream is to sing at the Super Bowl,” Malea Emma told USA Today.