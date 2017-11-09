Mali: Predictable Location for the Reemergence of ISIS?

West Africa is gearing up to become the new battle ground for terrorism and extremism. As ISIS falls in Iraq and Syria, their fighters are relocating to fertile grounds in West Africa where extremist groups, radical groups, secessionists, and failed governments collide. One such ground is Mali.

Mali is home to Ansar Dine, a group that seeks to impose Islamic law across the country. Mali-based Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb seeks to spread Islamic law and liberate Malians from French colonial legacy. The Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (Mujao) based in Mali aims to spread jihad to the whole of West Africa. The National Movement Liberation of Azawad seeks independence from Mali for a homeland they call Azawad. With such numerous interests, Mali is becoming a fertile ground for extremist and terror groups who seek to make territorial gains.

Consequently, according to reports, members of ISIS are scattering away from Iraq and Syria and seemingly reemerging in Mali to vie for territory. Northern Mali, to be precise.

Terrorist and militant groups in northern Mali are increasing in numbers and strength. On Oct. 4, 2017 Four U.S. Green Berets were killed in Niger, after an attack by ISIS affiliates, near Niger’s border with Mali. The deaths of U.S Green Berets in Niger shed some light on the amount of work that must be done to keep Mali and the greater West African region from the disintegrating ISIS group.

The United States has long supported economic and social programs in Mali, it must continue to do so in conjunction with providing military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to other partners fighting terrorism in Mali and West Africa.

U.S. troops have been working along with French troops and local forces to keep Mali from becoming a terrorist haven. France took the lead on this effort in 2014 under Operation Barkhane, which deployed roughly sixteen hundred French soldiers to protect civilians and aid local military efforts. Today, about a thousand U.S service members are stationed in Niger's capital, Niamey, overseeing a surveillance drone operation over Mali.

The severity of the problem in Mali is highlighted by the fact that military missions led by G5 Sahel countries, and —Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, and Niger have not curtailed Islamist terror. Over thirteen thousand UN peacekeepers working in Mali have not curtailed the various militant factions.

The presence of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali has been called the United Nation’s most dangerous mission due to the high number of attacks on peacekeepers. This is why more attention must be paid to Mali, Niger, and the greater West Africa region.

In 2015, an Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali was signed by the coordination coalition of armed groups in Mali and the Malian government. Nonetheless, Terrorism and crimes continue to spread across the country, and groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State are expanding across Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Chad.

The strengthening of militant groups in Mali and their spread to neighboring countries could allow ISIS and Al-Qaeda of the Islamic Maghreb to establish a safe haven and destabilize the region through militancy and terrorism.

As has been widely reported, northern Mali has become a central transit point for young migrants from all over western Africa looking to travel to Algeria or Libya with the ultimate goal of making the cross into Europe. The weak economy and lack of job prospects in northern Mali has led many to turn to the trafficking and smuggling of migrants and drugs as a primary source of income. This crisis is both a humanitarian and security concern as militant groups in the Sahel region often tax the trafficking and smuggling routes to fund their violent campaigns.

Despite the 2015 signing of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, significant challenges — such as the accelerated activities of terrorists and the transnational networks funding them — continue to require international support.

As ISIS flee Iraq and Syria, Mali and the rest of West Africa must be protected from becoming a new ground where extremist groups seek to gain and establish territories.

The forthcoming 2018 elections in Mali and the rapidly approaching end of the Peace Agreement’s interim period means the international community has a lot to do to stabilize and secure Mali and West Africa in general. The UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix has called for enhanced efforts to combat transnational organized crime. However, in addition to increased military force, the international community must consider imposing sanctions on parties, organizations, governments perpetuating the conflict in Mali and neighboring nations.

Experts agree that the prospect of sanctions in the fight against terrorism in Mali would be an indispensable option in efforts to remove impediments to the peace process or future peace processes in the country.