Malta Passes Law Amending Same Sex Marriage

What better way for the LGBTQ to celebrate on National Coming Out Day than aboard a Celebrity Cruise ship. Celebrity Cruises is owned and operated by Royal Caribbean out of its Port of Miami headquarters and now thanks to a landmark vote in Malta, where most of the line’s fleet is registered- it will be one of the very first cruise lines in the world to allow fleet captains to perform same-sex marriage ceremonies. Mazel Tov.
Last month, Malta’s gay rights movement successfully lobbied its predominantly Catholic parliament to pass a law amending the civil ceremonies declaration from a“you are now husband and wife” declaration in civil to “you are now spouses.”
As a passenger rights advocate we applaud the decisions of both Malta’s parliament and Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises for this important acknowledgement of the legal rights of all people and hope that it serves as an example to the other major cruise lines like Carnival, Norwegian, Disney, MSC, Princess, Holland America and Royal Caribbean to follow suit.
CONVERSATIONS