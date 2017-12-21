The 'Mamma Mia!' Sequel Trailer Is Here And Many Fans Are Up In Arms

The “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” trailer is here in all of its sun-drenched, disco-fabulous glory, and fans have a lot of questions.

From the looks of the new clip, which dropped early Thursday, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is both a sequel and a prequel to 2008′s “Mamma Mia!,” which grossed over $600 million worldwide.

Picking up where the original left off, the movie sees a now-pregnant Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) reunited with her trio of possible dads (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård) on a Greek island where her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep), has been running an inn. As Sophie contemplates impending motherhood, she discovers more about her own mother’s youth through surrogate aunts Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters), as seen in a series of flashbacks (the younger Donna is played by Lily James).

We also catch a glimpse of a radiant-looking Cher, who plays Sophie’s grandmother in her first big screen appearance since 2010. To top it off, the movie will once again boast an infectious ABBA soundtrack, with the original film’s iconic centerpiece, “Dancing Queen,” getting a reprise.

Still, much of the early buzz on the film has focused on who doesn’t appear ― much, anyway ― in the trailer. Aside from a few dreamy-looking shots, Streep is curiously absent and referenced only in the past tense, leaving fans (and a number of media outlets) to speculate on Donna’s fate.

Many believe the three-time Oscar winner’s character may have been killed off.

"Mamma Mia 2" without Meryl Streep is like "Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs" without Snow White... Not that I'm suggesting that any of the others are of limited stature. It's as crazy as electrified soup. #mamamia2 — Philip Ardagh (@PhilipArdagh) December 21, 2017

As much as I would have wanted a sequel, I did not sign up for less Meryl Streep. Donna Sheridan better not be dead because I don't know what will happen to me. #MammaMia https://t.co/FrcuUUskdX — Kryzzle (@jayzhelle) December 21, 2017

I've just seen Mamma Mia 2 trailer and I'm like:

1) Yeeeeeeeees, because of Cher ! 😍😍😍

and

2) Nooooooooo, because if they really killed off Meryl Streep's character, it doesn't make any sense... 😤 #mammamia2 — Pauline. (@PaulineLoveC) December 21, 2017

Still can't get over the Mamma Mia 2 trailer... That would be the worst sequel ever! I did not wait for 10 years for Donna to be dead! Hopefully, it's just a really crappy trailer! #MammaMia2 #MerylStreep — Elaine Pleunis (@Elaine_Latteke) December 21, 2017

Some were more optimistic, hoping that the film’s creative team is merely keeping Donna under wraps for surprise effect.

no one’s said donna is dead in mamma mia 2?! like chill ffs where are you getting that from? they might just be keeping her return a surprise — annie (@osnapitzrhi) December 21, 2017

For her part, Seyfried says the new movie is “extraordinary.”

“Truthfully, when they were like, ‘We’re making ‘Mamma Mia 2,’ I was like, ‘That’s going to be terrible,’” the actress told Entertainment Weekly. “But it’s not! It’s amazing.”

“I actually had a better time than I did shooting the first movie. Everybody’s back together and it’s been 10 years,” she added. “There’s so much love and so much family that it’s infused 100 times in this movie.”

We can only assume that when Seyfriend says “everybody,” that includes Streep, too. But we’ll have to wait until July 2018 when “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” hits theaters to find out for sure.