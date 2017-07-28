Man Charged With Killing Wife Says ‘She Would Not Stop Laughing’: Cops

A Utah man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife while on a cruise along the coast of Alaska.

Kristy Manzanares, 39, was found dead in her cabin on the Emerald Princess on Tuesday after the luxury cruise ship left Ketchikan, authorities said.

Kenneth Manzanares, also 39, is being charged with the murder, according to the FBI, which has jurisdiction over crimes on the high seas.

A federal search warrant affidavit says a witness entered the Manzanares’ cabin around 9 p.m. Tuesday and saw Kristy Manzanares lying on the floor, covered in blood. Her husband, who “had blood on his hands and clothing,” told the witness “she would not stop laughing at me,” the affidavit states.

The investigative document further alleges that Kenneth Manzanares grabbed his wife’s body and attempted to drag her toward the balcony, but was stopped by the witness, who grabbed the woman’s ankles and pulled her back into the cabin. Soon after, Emerald Princess security entered the cabin and restrained Kenneth Manzanares, authorities said.

Scanpix Sweden/Reuters The 3,400-passenger Emerald Princess, seen here in Sweden in 2009, had departed Seattle on July 23 for what was scheduled to be a seven-day round-trip cruise.

Kristy Manzanares was pronounced dead by medical personnel on the ship. According to the affidavit, she had “a severe head wound and blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces.”

Passengers told CBS News that a “murder mystery” theme dinner was taking place at the time of the alleged homicide and some passengers initially thought it was a hoax.

Later that night, when Kenneth Manzanares was being processed by federal investigators, he spontaneously stated, “My life is over,” the affidavit says.

According to Anchorage’s KTUU-TV, Kristy Manzanares was a real estate agent. The couple was reportedly traveling with their three children.

Authorities said they are still trying to piece together what happened.

“The case is still being investigated and pending indictment by the grand jury, we cannot comment on the facts of the case other than those facts in the complaint and supporting affidavit,” Bryan Schroder, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Alaska, said in a press conference Thursday.

Manzanares is being held without bail, pending an Aug. 10 hearing.