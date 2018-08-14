WORLD NEWS
Man Arrested After Car Crashes Into Barrier Outside UK Parliament

Several pedestrians were injured.
LONDON ― London authorities arrested a man Monday morning after a car crashed into security barriers located outside the city’s Houses of Parliament, the Metropolitan Police said.

Several pedestrians were injured, but police didn’t believe anyone was in a life-threatening condition.

Streets in the area were cordoned off as police rushed to the scene, eyewitness video showed. The nearby Westminster Underground station was closed.

“I think it looked intentional – the car drove at speed and towards the barriers,” one eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association. “I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.”

Added security was installed outside of Parliament last year after a man mowed down pedestrians in Westminster, killing four, and then stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker, Khalid Masood, was shot dead by police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

