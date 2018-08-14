Man Arrested After Car Crashes Into Barrier Outside UK Parliament

LONDON ― London authorities arrested a man Monday morning after a car crashed into security barriers located outside the city’s Houses of Parliament, the Metropolitan Police said.

Several pedestrians were injured, but police didn’t believe anyone was in a life-threatening condition.

Streets in the area were cordoned off as police rushed to the scene, eyewitness video showed. The nearby Westminster Underground station was closed.

EwelinaUO/Twitter An image from social media of the car crashed into the barrier.

“I think it looked intentional – the car drove at speed and towards the barriers,” one eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association. “I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.”

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

Added security was installed outside of Parliament last year after a man mowed down pedestrians in Westminster, killing four, and then stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker, Khalid Masood, was shot dead by police.