Man 'Breaks Up' With His Gym In The Most Heartfelt Way

Breaking up can be hard to do.
So Reddit user Mastrrbasser decided the best way to end his (contractual) relationship with Planet Fitness gym was by penning a heartfelt note:
“It is with deep regret, and a heavy heart that I write this letter,” wrote the Redditor, who no longer needed his gym membership after moving out of state.
“Certain events in my life have put me in a different place, and while it was one of the more taxing decisions I’ve had to make of late, it is the right one,” he added in the tongue-in-cheek missive, which was shared online Tuesday.
He wrote the letter because “Planet Fitness wouldn’t let me cancel over the phone,” although it’s unclear which of the company’s 1,400-plus locations he frequented. HuffPost has reached out for more information.
He also went down the “it’s not you, it’s me” route with this line:
“I know I’ve been distant, but it’s because I’ve changed. I have different needs now, and to be frank... you really haven’t changed at all.”
There was a fair bit of nostalgia, too:
“I still think fondly of you, and the time we spent together as I drive by one of your many locations. Sometimes, when I’m alone, I even throw on one of my old ‘power-pop workout’ playlists and feel the rush of our past course through me as if we were still one.”
But if Planet Fitness thought it still had a chance of fixing the relationship, he delivered a killer blow with the postscript declaring that his wife “also needs to cancel her membership.”