01/31/2018 10:19 am ET

Man 'Breaks Up' With His Gym In The Most Heartfelt Way

"Certain events in my life have put me in a different place."

Breaking up can be hard to do.

So Reddit user Mastrrbasser decided the best way to end his (contractual) relationship with Planet Fitness gym was by penning a heartfelt note:

Planet Fitness wouldn't let me cancel over the phone, and required a certified letter to cancel since I live in a different state now. I dropped this in the mail today. from funny

“It is with deep regret, and a heavy heart that I write this letter,” wrote the Redditor, who no longer needed his gym membership after moving out of state.

“Certain events in my life have put me in a different place, and while it was one of the more taxing decisions I’ve had to make of late, it is the right one,” he added in the tongue-in-cheek missive, which was shared online Tuesday.

He wrote the letter because “Planet Fitness wouldn’t let me cancel over the phone,” although it’s unclear which of the company’s 1,400-plus locations he frequented. HuffPost has reached out for more information.

He also went down the “it’s not you, it’s me” route with this line:

“I know I’ve been distant, but it’s because I’ve changed. I have different needs now, and to be frank... you really haven’t changed at all.”

There was a fair bit of nostalgia, too:

“I still think fondly of you, and the time we spent together as I drive by one of your many locations. Sometimes, when I’m alone, I even throw on one of my old ‘power-pop workout’ playlists and feel the rush of our past course through me as if we were still one.”

But if Planet Fitness thought it still had a chance of fixing the relationship, he delivered a killer blow with the postscript declaring that his wife “also needs to cancel her membership.”

