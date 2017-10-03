This Guy And His Pup Have Matching Durags And It's Doggone Iconic

Blair Simon, a 19-year-old from Houston, Texas admits that he has a lot in common with his beloved 7-year-old schnauzer, Hershie.

“Believe it or not he acts just like me,” Simon told HuffPost in a Twitter message. “However I’m feeling, he resembles it. He mostly lays around the house because that’s all I do.”

Being that the two are so similar on the inside, it’s only natural that they should look alike on the outside as well.

That’s why Simon has taken it upon himself to get matching durags for himself and Hershie.

What I get, he get pic.twitter.com/7zxCbaFQmW — la blahr 🎉 (@__slink) October 1, 2017

On Saturday, Simon posted a photo of the darling duo sporting their matching accessories on Twitter and the picture quickly went viral, receiving more than 392,000 likes and 125,000 retweets.

“What I get, he get,” Simon wrote as the caption.

Twitter users clearly loved the post.

Simon told HuffPost that he makes Hershie’s durags by buying two matching headscarves and then cutting the strings so they fit the dog.

“I treat him as if he were my son,” Simon said. “I truly believe he acts just like me and thinks the same as I do. I felt like putting a durag on him so we can sleep and walk around alike.”

But the pair’s wardrobe coordination doesn’t end there. They also have matching sweaters.

Blair Simon Too cute.