Man Kayaking With Daughter Fights Rabid Beaver To The Death

“It takes off straight after her. I yell at her to get to the shore, I jump out of my kayak to help. The beaver made to her kayak and started to climb on the back, she was screaming bloody murder.

“I punched the beaver and knocked it into the water, Layla made [it] to the bank. The beaver is after me in waist deep water, lunging at me, I was punching, kicking and trying to get away from it.

“I ran to the bank with Layla and it followed me still trying to attack us. I got a big rock and smacked it on the head drawing blood, it still didn’t stop.

“After about 5 more big rocks to the head it swam away a little bit, then came right back. I grabbed a big stick and smacked it on the head 5 times as hard as I could and the last hit crushed [its] skull. I’ve never seen an animal that [violent] and persistent.”