Man Who Punched Charlottesville Organizer Jason Kessler Fined $1

A man found guilty of punching a white supremacist who organized last year’s deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been fined $1.

Jeffrey Winder was convicted of misdemeanor assault in February after he was found guilty of punching Jason Kessler, who organized the Aug. 12, 2017, Unite the Right rally in which 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed.

The day after that rally, Kessler held a press conference where he blamed police and counterprotesters for the violence. That’s when Winder punched him. Phoebe Stevens, a Fishersville teacher, was also found guilty of assault and battery for attempting to punch Kessler, The Daily Progress reports. Winder and Stevens were both sentenced to 30 days in jail with all the time suspended. On Tuesday, a jury told Winder to pay a dollar in fines.

Video and photos taken of the incident showed a bald man attacking Kessler. Winder has maintained that man wasn’t him, but prosecutors and the Charlottesville Police Department said it was.

At Winder’s trial last week, Kessler said he suffered emotional trauma from being hit.