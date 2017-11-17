Manafort and Flynn Scandals Show It's Time To Ban Foreign Lobbying

The scandals involving Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and Michael Flynn should be a wake-up call to the dangers of allowing foreign lobbying to influence American politics. Congress should ban the practice.

Paul Manafort, the President’s former campaign manager, and his deputy, Rick Gates, have both been indicted for various financial crimes by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort and Gates are accused of conspiring with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich and his political party, both of whom are backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, to advance Yanukovich’s agenda in the United States. The charges against Manafort and Gates include money laundering, failure to report income from foreign sources, and failure to register as agents of a foreign power under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).

Now it is being reported that the President’s former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, is being investigated for corrupt dealings on behalf of Russia and Turkey. Flynn’s corrupt dealings on behalf of Russia are well known and led to his being effectively fired as National Security Advisor. Flynn’s work for Turkish agents may turn out to be more outrageous than his work for Russia and includes an explosive accusation that Flynn discussed taking a bribe to arrange the kidnapping of a political opponent of Turkey’s President.

It was already known that Flynn failed to disclose that Turkish agents had paid him $530,000 to act as a lobbyist on their behalf and that he failed to disclose it, a federal crime under FARA. Now, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Flynn was offered $15 million by Turkish agents to have Fetullah Gulen put on a private plane and flown to a Turkish prison. Gulen is a political opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan currently living in exile in Pennsylvania. Erdogan blames Gulen for a variety of conspiracies against him and believes Gulen was behind the failed attempt at a military coup in July of 2016. Erdogan has never produced evidence showing Gulen was connected to the coup and the Justice Department determined that because Gulen would face political persecution in Turkey it would violate US law and the terms of the US-Turkey extradition treaty to send him back so Erdogan gave up on getting the Obama administration extradite Gulen and reached out to Flynn. Flynn denies the allegations.

Flynn was once an ardent opponent of President Erdogan. He gave a speech while the coup unfolded where he expressed support for the coup and said its plotters were trying to protect Turkey’s secular identity from Erdogan’s push towards Islamic fundamentalism. Once Flynn’s consulting firm was on Turkey’s payroll, his position changed completely.

Flynn began meeting with Turkish agents to discuss the plot to kidnap Gulen in September 2016. On Election Day, Flynn published an op-ed in The Hill titled, “Our Ally Turkey is in Crisis and Needs Our Support” that explicitly argued that Fetullah Gulen should be extradited. Another meeting occurred in December 2016 where Flynn and his interlocutors discussed forcing Gulen onto a private jet to be flown to an island prison. This was all after the Department of Justice had decided the extradition of Gulen would be illegal. The unlawful carrying away of a person against their will is kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a kidnapping that involves transporting the person across an international boundary is a federal crime that carries a possible life sentence.

This would be a scandal unlike any other in modern American political history, something that is both the auctioning off of America’s foreign policy for personal profit and a conspiracy to kidnap a legal US resident by the President’s top national security official. The Journal’s reporting certainly makes it look like Mike Flynn tried to sell US foreign policy to the highest bidder, changed his position on Turkey in exchange for cash, conspired to kidnap a legal US resident in exchange for $15 million, and concealed his status as a foreign agent while working as the National Security Advisor. This would be a scandal on a scale unseen since the case of Alger Hiss.

The reason this scandal is even possible is that the United States allows foreign governments and agents of foreign governments to hire American lobbyists. Aside from the disclosure requirements under FARA, there is no real restriction on the ability of foreign powers to hire private lobbyists.

There is no reason to allow this. In the past, foreign governments that wanted to make their voice heard in Washington simply relied on their embassies. No one has ever provided a persuasive reason that this is inadequate. Yet, Congress has allowed a cottage industry to emerge where K street lobbyists who bundle millions in campaign contributions for members of Congress also lobby Congress on behalf of foreign powers.