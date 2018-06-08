Manafort Associate Konstantin Kilimnik Indicted In Mueller Probe

WASHINGTON ― Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has secured an indictment against a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant who worked with Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Konstantin Kilimnik was named in a superseding indictment on Friday along with Manafort, who is also charged with witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

The indictment alleges that Manafort and Kilimnik “knowingly and intentionally attempted to corruptly persuade” two people “with intent to influence, delay, and prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding.”

Mueller’s team has now secured indictments against 20 people, including Manafort, Manafort aide Rick Gates, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

