Trump Asked Giuliani About Pardoning Paul Manafort, Because Of Course He Did

President Donald Trump reportedly discussed pardoning Paul Manafort even before his former campaign chairman was convicted on federal charges this week, yet another indication that the president is ready and willing to intervene in the special counsel investigation into his campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told The Washington Post on Thursday that Trump had asked his attorneys several weeks ago about pardoning Manafort. Giuliani said they had advised him to hold off until special counsel Robert Mueller had concluded his probe.

Trump has made it abundantly clear in recent days that he believes his former campaign chairman was mistreated, and he praised Manafort for being “brave” and refusing to “break” despite all of the charges he faced. Last week, while the jury was still deliberating, Trump brushed off a question about whether he’d pardon Manafort but called the situation “very sad.”

Manafort, 69, was convicted Tuesday on eight tax and bank fraud charges. A single juror prevented his conviction on the other 10 counts, according to a Trump supporter who sat on the jury. Manafort will face yet another trial in D.C. next month on separate charges, including one involving a rarely enforced law requiring foreign agents to register with the Justice Department.

Giuliani, who did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, told the Post that there was a concern that Mueller “would turn any pardon into an obstruction charge” against the president.

Drew Angerer via Getty Images Paul Manafort, then chairman of the Trump campaign, at an event on June 22, 2016.

There’s reason for Trump’s team to be concerned. Despite his convictions, Manafort still likely holds information that would be valuable to Mueller’s team. It’s unusual for defendants to reach an agreement with prosecutors to cooperate after they’ve already been convicted at trial, but it’s not impossible.

“This is not an ordinary case, and if the witness tells you, ‘I can give you the president of the United States,’ if your purpose is to investigate whether there was collusion at the top levels of the campaign, how could you say no?” Harry Sandick, a former federal prosecutor, told HuffPost.

So it would make sense for Trump and his legal team to send Manafort a message that he has nothing to worry about in the long run and that he’ll be pardoned down the line. But neither Manafort nor Trump can let on that pardoning Manafort is about protecting the president, his son Donald Trump Jr. or his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump Jr. and Kushner both attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian attorney who had offered up “dirt” on political opponent Hillary Clinton. Instead, their best play is to insist that the pardon was about Trump’s concerns about the legal process.



“You’d say these crimes are old, the jury didn’t convict on every count, most people aren’t prosecuted for tax fraud, he was selectively prosecuted,” Sandick said. “Not like, ‘By the way, he’s going to send your son to jail if you don’t pardon him.’”