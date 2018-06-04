Mueller Says Manafort Attempted To Tamper With Witnesses

Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort attempted to tamper with potential witnesses. Mueller has asked the court to rescind or revise Manafort’s pretrial release.

In a court filing Monday, Mueller said there was probable cause to believe Manafort tried to reach witnesses using an encrypted messaging program while he was awaiting trial.

Manafort was indicted in October on a dozen charges, including conspiracy against the United States in connection with lobbying work he conducted for Ukraine. New charges linked to tax and bank fraud were filed by the special counsel’s office in February.