06/04/2018 09:08 pm ET

Mueller Says Manafort Attempted To Tamper With Witnesses

The special counsel has asked for a judge to rescind or revise the former campaign chairman's pretrial release.
By Nick Visser
The special counsel's office said former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort tried to contact a potential witness in his tr
Yuri Gripas / Reuters
The special counsel's office said former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort tried to contact a potential witness in his trial via an encrypted messaging platform.

Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort attempted to tamper with potential witnesses. Mueller has asked the court to rescind or revise Manafort’s pretrial release. 

In a court filing Monday, Mueller said there was probable cause to believe Manafort tried to reach witnesses using an encrypted messaging program while he was awaiting trial.

Manafort was indicted in October on a dozen charges, including conspiracy against the United States in connection with lobbying work he conducted for Ukraine. New charges linked to tax and bank fraud were filed by the special counsel’s office in February.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nick Visser
Reporter, HuffPost
