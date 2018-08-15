Trump Campaign Chair 'Not Above The Law,' Mueller Team Says As Manafort Trial Closes

ALEXANDRIA, Va. ― A prosecutor with Robert Mueller’s special counsel team labeled Paul Manafort a serial liar during closing arguments in the former Trump campaign manager’s trial for tax and bank fraud.

Describing Manafort as a “wildly successful,” capable and bright political consultant, prosecutor Greg Andres on Wednesday told jurors they’d seen “overwhelming” evidence of his guilt, and asked them to convict on all 18 counts.

With Manafort’s defense team expected to call the testimony of former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates into question, Andres told jurors they were “not asking you to like him,” but asked them to weigh his testimony against the extensive evidence they provided that Manafort tried to skirt taxes and commit bank fraud.

“Ladies and gentleman, the star witness in this case is the documents,” Andres said. Manafort, he said, is “not above the law.”

