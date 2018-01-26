Hiring Manager Fired After Mocking Vietnamese Man's English

“Mr. Peterson’s communication was inappropriate and inconsistent with our company’s values. Our company is an equal opportunity employer and it is proud of its diverse workforce.”

“Indeed, the majority of the employees performing the work for which you applied speak English as a second language and they represent a wide range of backgrounds and nationalities.”

“While it is true that communicating effectively in English is an important part of the job in question, the manner in which Mr. Peterson communicated with you was highly inappropriate and following our investigation he is no longer employed with the company.”