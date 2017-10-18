Mandalay Bay Security Guard To Appear On ‘Ellen’ After Ducking Other Interviews

The security guard at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas who was among the first to encounter mass killer Stephen Paddock during his deadly Oct. 1 shooting spree has apparently broken his silence.

Jesus Campos is scheduled to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday for an interview with the talk-show host.

DeGeneres tweeted an image of Campos and maintenance worker Stephen Schuck, who also encountered Paddock, speaking with her on the set of her show.

Tomorrow, the first people to encounter the Las Vegas shooter are here – security guard Jesus Campos and building engineer Stephen Schuck. pic.twitter.com/dDmjzN6xBx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 18, 2017

Campos was shot during an Oct. 1 confrontation with Paddock during a deadly spree in which the gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

Schuck told NBC News that he came upon Campos, who was shot in the leg, as Paddock fired into the hotel’s hallway and nearby rooms.

“When the first shooting started, I was kind of frozen for a second,” Schuck said. “He yelled at me, ‘Take cover! Take cover!’ If he yelled a second too late, I would have been shot.”

Campos was set to speak with the media last week but disappeared shortly before scheduled interviews.

David Hickey of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America labor union, called it “highly unusual” at the time.

“I’m hoping everything is OK with him, and I’m sure MGM or the union will let [media] know when we hear something,” Hickey told Fox 5 Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts, the parent company of Mandalay Bay, said Campos simply wanted some privacy.