Mandy Moore Says Wilmer Valderrama Lied About Taking Her Virginity

Mandy Moore of “This Is Us” talked about an “us” of old on “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday: her relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.

Stern mentioned his 2006 interview with Valderrama in which the “That ’70s Show” star said he took Moore’s virginity.

“He did not,” Moore said on Wednesday. “I dated him when I was 16 and 17 ― No!”

“I love him and I still love him and he’s a very good friend,” she added. “And that’s why I was so shocked by it, because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic.”

Glad that got cleared up. “I’m past it now,” said Moore, who dated Valderrama in the early 2000s.

Moore, 34, had previously denied Valderrama’s claim. She’s now engaged to Taylor Goldsmith after divorcing Ryan Adams in 2016. Valderrama, 38, had a long-term relationship with Demi Lovato a few years ago.