'Maniac' Trailer Is All About Emma Stone, Jonah Hill And 'Multi-Reality Brain Magic S**t'

Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, the unofficial “Superbad” reunion you always wanted and ― wait for it ― “multi-reality brain magic shit”? Yes, the “Maniac” trailer truly does have everything.
The first look at Netflix’s mind-bending new series dropped on Monday. And, based on that, we’re already McLovin “Maniac” (sorry).
The trailer begins with Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill) readying themselves for a pharmaceutical trail lead by an already sinister-looking Dr. James Mantleray played by Justin Theroux.
“Once you begin to appreciate the structure of the mind, there’s no reason to believe anything about us can’t be changed,” Manterlay says. “Pain can be destroyed. The mind can be solved.”
What follows is a truly wild journey through the psyche, as both of the actors appear to inhabit multiple characters across different timelines in genre-defying worlds. Seriously, we see Stone in some sort of “Game of Thrones”-type cosplay, a giant-sized Hill exploring a city block, and the two playing husband and wife sporting peak 1980s hairstyles.
According to the show’s description, the duo seek out the drug trial to address various problems in their personal life.
Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment ― a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray, claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak ― draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. … Things do not go as planned.
The 10-episode limited series from “True Detective” director Cary Joji Fukunaga also stars Sally Field, Jemima Kirke, Julia Garner and Sonova Mizuno. It’s set to premiere on the streaming service Sept. 21.