Manifest Your Best Dating Year Yet

It's a new year! A time for new beginnings, getting clear on what you want and making it happen in 2018.

Every year I sit down and write intentions for the new year. Intentions on what I want to happen in the new year. It's been everything from business goals, travel to exciting places, to relationships. Did you know you can be intentional about your relationships? You can manifest what you want in your relationships and create the life you’re madly obsessed with.

And if you're reading this you're probably single because it’s all about dating. And that's what I'm here for. I'm here to take you from being single to creating a life you're absolutely in love with, with the one you love.

So here's the thing... you have to be intentional with where you want to be 1 year, 5 years and 10 years from now.

You might have received a certain degree to get to the job you have right? The job didn't come without putting in the effort to get there. The same thing apply’s to finding true healthy life long love. It takes work. It takes commitment. It takes inspired action.

So my question to you is are you being intentional with your dating life? Are you clear on the type of relationship you want?

If you're not crystal clear and intentional on what you want to bring in your life then you'll bring all kinds of distractions. You'll waste time on dates that go no where. You'll waste time on heartbreak, confusion and lots of questioning about why you're not where you want to be.

Here's the thing...you are what you attract. You can manifest the life of your dreams. You can manifest the relationship of your dreams. And it starts with being intentional and crystal clear in your dating life. 2018 is the year for high quality dates, for less heartbreak, for more self love and to find the one.

In the video below I've included 3 Steps to Manifest Your Soulmate. Check it out. Apply the steps and watch the magic happen.