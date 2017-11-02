Many Fear Mueller Indictments Will Eventually Cancel White House Reality TV Series (SATIRE)

Following the first wave of indictments against three of President Trump’s campaign officials by special counsel Robert Mueller III, many Americans fear a reality television series that began at the White House on January 20th, 2017, may eventually lose its central player, Donald J. Trump, causing the show to be taken off the air. Besides Mr. Trump, the show features a medley of characters running an American presidential administration, many of whom appear to have no idea what they are doing.

Expressing a common sentiment found in fans we polled of the White House reality TV series, Cathy Stevens, a lawyer from Boise, Idaho, stated, “I just don’t know what I would do if I didn’t get my daily dose of President Trump’s lying, mud-slinging, and verbal attacks. I love how he has the IQ of Cool Whip. It’s the best television I’ve ever seen!” Without experiencing the vicarious thrill of witnessing Mr. Trump’s nearly continuous petty antics over the 24-hour news cycle, she admitted, “I’d have to start watching all the shows from ‘The Real Housewives’ media franchise again. The thing is, including reruns, it only airs 30 to 40 times per week.”

Others stated that they would miss the enveloping feeling of paralysis from being “almost permanently suspended in a state of disbelief” over how a man with no previous record of public service who makes scathing public attacks on the U.S. intelligence community, the news media, federal judges, war heroes, private citizens, and rustling leaves, was in charge of leading the world’s most powerful democracy. Jerry Zucker, who revealed his wife was currently sleeping with one of her graduate students, was considering divorcing him, and had threatened to file for sole custody of their three children, stated that “If the show is over, I can no longer pretend I live in the twilight zone. I’d need to start attending to my personal problems. Like getting my wife not to divorce me and take away my kids.”