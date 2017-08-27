Maple to Morning Glory: 8 Magnificent Muffin Recipes

What’s better than waking up to the smell of muffins baking in the oven on a lazy weekend? Only taking that first warm bite! Bake a big batch for your kids or special someone — there’s a flavor on this list for everyone.

From Sarabeth’s Bakery: From My Hands to Yours, these hearty muffins are sweetened entirely with maple syrup. As they bake in the oven, they fill your kitchen with the most intoxicating buttery maple scent. GET THE RECIPE

You can’t help but love these pretty little muffins. The slight crunch and savory flavor of the cornbread complement the sweet berries. GET THE RECIPE

Sweet, cake-like and scented with cinnamon and nutmeg, these muffins taste remarkably like doughnuts. Kids love them because they’re deliciously plain, and adults love them because they’re just plain delicious. GET THE RECIPE

These tender muffins with crisp golden tops are perfect for a special breakfast or brunch. They’re loaded with fresh strawberries — and as pretty as they are delicious. GET THE RECIPE

Chocolate for breakfast? Yes, please! Spoil your chocolate lovers with these tender muffins with a double hit of chocolate. GET THE RECIPE

It’s never too soon for pumpkin! As these tender muffins bake in the oven, they’ll your home with the scent of warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. GET THE RECIPE

Bursting with fresh blueberries with a tender crumb and sparkling sugar crust, these really are the best blueberry muffins. GET THE RECIPE