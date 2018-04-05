Marc Jacobs Proposed To His Boyfriend With A Chipotle Flash Mob

For Marc Jacobs, nothing says true love quite like burrito bowls and guacamole.

The fashion designer on Wednesday night popped by a Chipotle franchise in New York, where he proposed to longtime boyfriend Char Defrancesco.

Of course, the romantic moment wasn’t exactly spontaneous. Just before Jacobs popped the question, a flash mob of restaurant “patrons” performed a choreographed dance to Prince’s 1986 hit, “Kiss.”

Jacobs captured the moment for posterity in a short Instagram video.

Defrancesco, a high-end candle maker, posted the same clip to his Instagram, with the caption, “GET READY FOR THE ALL TIME GAG!!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.”

Turns out, April 4 held special significance for Defrancesco for another reason: It was also his birthday.

