The Rest Of The World Showed Up To March For Our Lives

Demonstrators in France, Germany, Spain and Tokyo were among those who took to the streets as part of the push for stricter gun control in the U.S.

Hundreds of international protesters urged U.S. lawmakers to make changes to the country’s gun laws, reminding them that the rest of the world is watching.

In France, a country still reeling from a terrorist shooting on Friday, a crowd of people that included some Americans gathered near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“It’s important for Americans even overseas to make sure that Washington knows that we’re not pleased with the gun control reform and we want more,” Caitlin Waters, co-organizer of the Paris march, told CBS News.