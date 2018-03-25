WORLD NEWS
The Rest Of The World Showed Up To March For Our Lives

Protesters from across the globe want U.S. lawmakers to know they're watching, too.
By Carla Herreria

As the March For Our Lives protests took over cities across America, allies made noise overseas to show solidarity with the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Demonstrators in France, Germany, Spain and Tokyo were among those who took to the streets as part of the push for stricter gun control in the U.S.

Hundreds of international protesters urged U.S. lawmakers to make changes to the country’s gun laws, reminding them that the rest of the world is watching.

In France, a country still reeling from a terrorist shooting on Friday, a crowd of people that included some Americans gathered near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“It’s important for Americans even overseas to make sure that Washington knows that we’re not pleased with the gun control reform and we want more,” Caitlin Waters, co-organizer of the Paris march, told CBS News

In Tokyo, demonstrators stood silently while holding up the names and ages of victims killed in school shootings in the U.S., according to CNN.

Nathan Kawanishi, a U.S. citizen visiting Japan, photographed the event.

“Standing with all those marching today,” Kawanishi wrote on Instagram.

"Standing with all those marching today," Kawanishi wrote on Instagram.

See how the rest of the world joined in the massive protests against gun violence below.

London, England

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Berlin

 

Sean Gallup via Getty Images
Adam Berry via Getty Images

Copenhagen, Denmark

Munich, Germany

NurPhoto via Getty Images
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Paris

 

Owen Franken - Corbis via Getty Images
Owen Franken - Corbis via Getty Images

Amsterdam

KOEN VAN WEEL via Getty Images
KOEN VAN WEEL via Getty Images

Brussels

NurPhoto via Getty Images
NurPhoto via Getty Images
