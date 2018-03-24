These Are Some Of The Best Signs From The March For Our Lives

Teens and their adult supporters are rallying in Washington, D.C., and other cities around the country on Saturday to demand meaningful action to fight gun violence.
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, started planning the March For Our Lives days after a gunman killed 17 people at their school. They’ve received substantial support from Everytown for Gun Safety, high-profile financial backers and celebrities.
Demonstrators at the main march in D.C. and its sister marches showed up well-prepared, carrying signs that were at times insightful, occasionally funny and often heartbreaking. Here are some of the best we’ve seen so far:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
One of the best signs. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/6z2bkmPDip— D Essoum (@munyelele) March 24, 2018
-
-
-
-
-