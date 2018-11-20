AP Photo/Phil Long Rep. Marcia Fudge said on Nov. 20 that she will not challenge Rep. Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House in the next session of Congress.

In a statement released to the media, Fudge said she has become satisfied with Pelosi’s assurances that the “protections of the Votings Rights Act will be reinstated and improved.” Fudge added that she is confident the House will be successful under Pelosi’s leadership.

NEW — Fudge backs Pelosi pic.twitter.com/sgPHiEKL68 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 20, 2018

Fudge’s announcement marks a surprising turn of events, given the strong language she used to criticize Pelosi’s leadership last week, calling her out for appearing as an elitist in the party and not advocating vocally enough for African-Americans in Congress.

“What is wrong with acknowledging the fact that the Democratic Party is becoming more young, more black, and more brown?” Fudge said. “And letting that be reflected in our leadership.”

An opening for Fudge appeared last week when 16 Democrats signed a letter vowing to oppose Pelosi.