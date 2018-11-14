Marco Rubio's Biblical Criticism Of Florida Election Recounts Goes Awry

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) went full Old Testament on Wednesday with his latest criticism of vote recounting in the midterm election races for Florida governor and Senate.

What is crooked cannot be made straight,and you cannot count what is not there. Ecclesiastes 1:15 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 14, 2018

Rubio regularly shares biblical passages in an attempt to make his political points, but his latest post riled many people on Twitter more than most:

You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness. Exodus 23:1 https://t.co/CQGLPOyO7S — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 14, 2018

“And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others." Matt 6:5 — Stephen Michael Senia (@ubiquitous0613) November 14, 2018

So much bible but not much moral — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 14, 2018

I'm thinking more of Psalms 10:7:



"His mouth is full of lies and threats. Trouble and evil are under his tongue."



That includes you, Rick Scott, Donald Trump and the majority of the GOP.#CountEveryVote — Janet Shan (@hinterlandg) November 14, 2018

Sounds like the Trump administration to me! — Patrick Belcher (@BetteRuthsBoy75) November 14, 2018

“Two things you should never trust: The preacher who tells you to vote, and a politician who tells you how to pray”

Politics 101:01 — Brandon Horan (@brandon_r_horan) November 14, 2018

Time to close the Bible and open the Constitution Marco — kellygirl (@kellygirl00) November 14, 2018

That first line should really resonate with you and @LindseyGrahamSC . — Jason Ferrante (@JasonFerrante) November 14, 2018

Rubio this week accused Democrats of trying to steal the midterm elections with the recounts, which are mandated under state law because the margins between Andrew Gillum (D) and Ron DeSantis (R) in the governor race and Bill Nelson (D) and Rick Scott (R) in the Senate race are less than 0.5 percent.

Rubio was similarly roasted online Tuesday night for using a bizarre football analogy to make a similar point: