11/14/2018 11:19 am ET

Marco Rubio's Biblical Criticism Of Florida Election Recounts Goes Awry

Twitter users cited other Bible verses that may be more appropriate for the Florida senator.
By Lee Moran

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) went full Old Testament on Wednesday with his latest criticism of vote recounting in the midterm election races for Florida governor and Senate.

Rubio regularly shares biblical passages in an attempt to make his political points, but his latest post riled many people on Twitter more than most:

Rubio this week accused Democrats of trying to steal the midterm elections with the recounts, which are mandated under state law because the margins between Andrew Gillum (D) and Ron DeSantis (R) in the governor race and Bill Nelson (D) and Rick Scott (R) in the Senate race are less than 0.5 percent.

Rubio was similarly roasted online Tuesday night for using a bizarre football analogy to make a similar point:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
