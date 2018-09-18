Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is livid at the star Turkish chef known as Salt Bae, and he’s telling Twitter all about it.

The chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, sent Rubio into a tizzy with videos he posted on social media showing him hugging and serving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a restaurant in Istanbul.

Gökçe became an internet sensation last year when his salt-sprinkling prowess went viral, earning him the moniker Salt Bae. Now, however, it seems the one feeling salty is Rubio.

“I don’t know who this weirdo # Saltbae is, but the guy he is so proud to host is not the President of # Venezuela,” wrote Rubio, who has been a fierce critic of Maduro.

Rubio slammed Gökçe for waiting on “the overweight dictator of a nation where 30% of the people eat only once a day.”

Maduro has been widely criticized for his leadership of Venezuela, which has an economic crisis and increasing rate of poverty. Roughly two-thirds of Venezuelans said they had lost on average of 25 pounds in body weight in the year prior to February because of a food shortage, according to a university study.

The videos Gökçe appeared to have posted have since been deleted. According to the Miami Herald, which Rubio linked to in his tweets, one of the videos featured Maduro smoking a cigar and being gifted a shirt with Gökçe’s likeness sprinkling salt.

Rubio followed up his rant with a tweet Tuesday morning: “May those who seek to destroy my life be shamed and confounded. Turn back in disgrace those who desire my ruin. Psalms 40:15.”