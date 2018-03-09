Marco Rubio Still Wants 18-Year-Olds To Be Able To Buy Guns

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) signed a bill into law on Friday that enacts several restrictions on gun purchases, including a three-day waiting period for long gun purchases, an age requirement of 21 for all firearm sales and some regulation of bump stocks, the after-market accessories that make a semiautomatic rifle fire more like an automatic.

Although the National Rifle Association was against the bill, Rubio supported it, which made sense considering he said he backed raising the legal age for purchasing a rifle at a town hall event hosted by CNN last month in the wake of a massacre at a Florida high school.

“I absolutely believe that in this country if you are 18 years of age you should not be able to buy a rifle. I will support the banning of bump stocks. I will support changing our background system,” Rubio said at the Florida town hall.

However, Rubio apparently wants to remain in the good graces of the NRA, which has given him more than $3 million in donations in his political career.

On Friday, when a “CBS This Morning” reporter asked about the town hall statement, Rubio insisted that he thought some rifles should be available to 18-year-olds.

“To be clear, I said all semiautomatic rifles. I think bolt-action hunting rifles and shotguns and things of that nature is not what we’re talking about,” Rubio said. “The state of Florida has actually done that, and I am willing to support something that does that.”

Rubio’s remarks appear at the 3:35 mark: