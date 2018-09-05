Marco Rubio To Alex Jones: 'Don't Touch Me Again, Man'

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) cautioned “clown” conspiracy theorist Alex Jones not to touch him during a recess for Wednesday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on social media.

Here's video of the Alex Jones - Rubio spat https://t.co/lGDaHAcZUc — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 5, 2018

While speaking to reporters, Rubio was consistently interrupted by Jones, who claimed that the “Democrats are raping Republicans.”

Video of the exchange shows Rubio finally breaking with reporters to confront Jones.

“Who’s this guy?” Rubio asked of Jones. “I just don’t know who you are, man.”

“Sure. Sure. They demonize me in these hearings and then he plays dumb,” Jones said.

Jones was likely referring to his recent bans on platforms including YouTube and Facebook, which cited his hate speech and harassment as reason behind the censure.

Rubio began to laugh at Jones in the video.

“Marco Rubio the snake,” Jones replied. “Hur hur hur. Little frat boy over here.”

Jones then patted Rubio on the shoulder.

“Don’t touch me again, man. I’m asking you not to touch me,” Rubio said.

“Well sure, but I just patted you nicely.” Jones replied.

“I know, but I don’t wanna be ― I don’t know who you are,” Rubio said.

Jones then asked if he would be arrested for touching the senator.

“You’re not gonna get arrested, man. I’ll take care of it myself,” Rubio said.

Jones then accused Rubio of threatening physical violence. When Rubio went back to speaking with reporters, Jones again interrupted.

“The Democrats are raping Republicans. The Democrats are raping Infowars,” Jones said, referring to the conspiracy theorist website that pushed the false belief that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting never happened. Jones recently failed to shut down a lawsuit brought forth by parents of the shooting’s victims.

“I gotta go to the committee,” Rubio said, seemingly giving up. “You guys can talk to this clown.”

“Look at this little frat boy, so cool,” Jones replied as Rubio walked away. “Go back to your bath house. Compromise in the bath houses. There goes Rubio, little punk.”