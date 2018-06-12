Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) trash-talked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter Tuesday morning, but some people thought his comments seemed to apply equally to President Donald Trump.

Rubio, who serves on the Senate foreign relations committee and the subcommittee on East Asia, was attempting to defend Trump’s meeting with the Korean dictator with a series of tweets.

His first tweet opened with a bit of concern about Trump’s historic sit-down with Kim in Singapore.

I too have concerns about how all this with #NorthKorea will turn out. But I don’t recall all the “experts” criticizing Obama when he met with a brutal dictator in #Cuba who also oversaw a police state & also killed & jailed his opponents. #DoubleStandard https://t.co/j5x6wPiMGb — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 12, 2018

He quickly pivoted to a “what-about-Obama?” slap.

Presidents meeting with #KJU exposed incredible hypocrisy of many in media. When Obama did these things,he was described as enlightened. When Trump does it he is reckless & foolish. 1 yr ago they attacked Trump for leading us towards war,now attack for being too quick for peace — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 12, 2018

Rubio then offered some perspective on Kim, describing him as a guy who “inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather,” and adding: “He is a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy.”

One more thing about KJU. While I know @potus is trying to butter him up to get a good deal, #KJU is NOT a talented guy. He inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather. He is a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 12, 2018

Rubio’s final tweet on the subject attracted attention from people who noticed his description of Kim could also apply to Trump.

Granted, descriptions like “not a talented guy,” and “a total weirdo,” are subjective. But the senator also mentions that Kim “inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather.” Just like Trump, many people noted.

Some on Twitter immediately suspected Rubio was fully aware of what he was suggesting.

for a moment there I thought you were talking about Trump!!! He is not a talented guy, who inherited his money from Daddy Fred and his grandfather (the one who owns whorehouses>> recall?" He is total weirdo and would not be elected in a democracy (which we don't have anymore) — Deborah Macgillivray (@Scotladywriter) June 12, 2018

So basically you’re trolling Trump by describing him but pretending you’re describing Kim Jong un? — Molly Jong Un Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 12, 2018

He described Sr. And he 100% knows it. — Iron Sights Preferrer (@LetsRollLight) June 12, 2018

Some were impressed with what they thought was subtle shading.

Marco’s version of the oversized envelope.



Level up points on the troll scale.

Well played. — YS (@NYinLA2121) June 12, 2018

Others joked that Rubio wrote Kim’s name by mistake, when he really meant Trump.

Typo? You meant #DJT, right? When you stand up and use the power of your co-equal branch position for the good of the country wrt our FP and standing in the world, we'll notice. Talk is cheap. — umi tsuki (@umikomorebi) June 12, 2018

One woman called out Rubio for failing to mention what she suspected was the real reason Trump met with Kim in the first place.