POLITICS
06/12/2018 03:22 pm ET

Marco Rubio's Rant Against Kim Jong Un Sounds A Lot Like Donald Trump To Twitter

"He inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather." Hmmm.
headshot
By David Moye

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) trash-talked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter Tuesday morning, but some people thought his comments seemed to apply equally to President Donald Trump.

Rubio, who serves on the Senate foreign relations committee and the subcommittee on East Asia, was attempting to defend Trump’s meeting with the Korean dictator with a series of tweets.

His first tweet opened with a bit of concern about Trump’s historic sit-down with Kim in Singapore.

He quickly pivoted to a “what-about-Obama?” slap. 

Rubio then offered some perspective on Kim, describing him as a guy who “inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather,” and adding: “He is a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy.”

Rubio’s final tweet on the subject attracted attention from people who noticed his description of Kim could also apply to Trump. 

Granted, descriptions like “not a talented guy,” and “a total weirdo,” are subjective. But the senator also mentions that Kim “inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather.” Just like Trump, many people noted.

Some on Twitter immediately suspected Rubio was fully aware of what he was suggesting.

Some were impressed with what they thought was subtle shading.

Others joked that Rubio wrote Kim’s name by mistake, when he really meant Trump.

One woman called out Rubio for failing to mention what she suspected was the real reason Trump met with Kim in the first place.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Kim Jong Un Is The Great Inspector
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Marco Rubio Kim Jong Un North Korea Summit
Marco Rubio's Rant Against Kim Jong Un Sounds A Lot Like Donald Trump To Twitter
CONVERSATIONS