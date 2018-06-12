Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) trash-talked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter Tuesday morning, but some people thought his comments seemed to apply equally to President Donald Trump.
Rubio, who serves on the Senate foreign relations committee and the subcommittee on East Asia, was attempting to defend Trump’s meeting with the Korean dictator with a series of tweets.
His first tweet opened with a bit of concern about Trump’s historic sit-down with Kim in Singapore.
He quickly pivoted to a “what-about-Obama?” slap.
Rubio then offered some perspective on Kim, describing him as a guy who “inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather,” and adding: “He is a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy.”
Rubio’s final tweet on the subject attracted attention from people who noticed his description of Kim could also apply to Trump.
Granted, descriptions like “not a talented guy,” and “a total weirdo,” are subjective. But the senator also mentions that Kim “inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather.” Just like Trump, many people noted.
Some on Twitter immediately suspected Rubio was fully aware of what he was suggesting.
Some were impressed with what they thought was subtle shading.
Others joked that Rubio wrote Kim’s name by mistake, when he really meant Trump.
One woman called out Rubio for failing to mention what she suspected was the real reason Trump met with Kim in the first place.