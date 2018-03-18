This Democrat Just Became The Longest-Serving Woman In The House

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) made history Sunday when she became the longest-serving woman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 71-year-old lawmaker, sworn into office to represent Ohio’s 9th congressional district on Jan. 3, 1983, has served in Congress for more than 35 years. Kaptur inherited the title from Rep. Edith Rogers (R-Mass), who died on Sept. 10, 1960 during her 18th term in office. Rodgers was sworn into office on June 30, 1925.

In January, Kaptur also claimed the title of the longest-serving woman currently in Congress after Sens. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.) retired.

“I thank [my constituents] for putting their faith in me for so many years and inspiring our work to make America a better place,” Kaptur tweeted Sunday.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1946, Kaptur was the first woman in history to run for the state’s 9th congressional district. She was one of just two dozen women serving in Congress when she assumed office in 1983. Today, there are over 100 women in Congress.

Kaptur’s most well-known legislative accomplishment involves the creation of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. She first introduced a bill focused on the memorial’s erection in 1987, though it wasn’t voted on and signed into law until 1993. The monument, which features 56 pillars, two arches and a fountain, opened in 2004 on the eastern side of the National Mall.

“I’m just one of those Americans who I think heard John Kennedy’s call to ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country, and what together we can do for the freedom of humankind,” Kaptur said in a video she shared on Twitter.

″I feel vey fulfilled in my own life,” she continued. “The people of our communities that I represent have helped me ... They have built me into a better member.”