Actress Margot Robbie may go from playing the queen of England to portraying the glamour queen of all toys.

In a story first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie is in talks to produce a big screen Barbie movie as well as portray the iconic doll.

If the film makes it to theaters, it will be the end of a long, sometimes rocky road for Mattel, which has been trying to make a Barbie film since 2014. Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway had reportedly been close to taking on the role.

It’s not known whether Robbie’s version of the film will use the same script as Schumer’s, which Variety said had more of an adult comedy tone.