Margot Robbie Had A 'Boss Moment' In Response To Question About Her Marriage

Margot Robbie recently shut down a reporter who was more interested in her relationship status than her work for her new movie “I, Tonya” ― and it was awesome.

The 27-year-old actress recently told Page Six that she had a “boss moment” during a press conference for her upcoming film. Robbie starred in and produced “I, Tonya,” the story of figure skater Tonya Harding and her rise to fame in the early ’90s.

“I was doing a press conference and they keep asking me what it was like to be married, and I said, ‘Being married is not my achievement. My achievement is producing this film and having a producing deal with a major studio ― that is my achievement,’” Robbie said. “Everyone shut up after that. It was really nice.”

The actress recently told “Extra” why she doesn’t wear her wedding rings during the week — because she’s at work.

“If your character’s not married, it’s gonna look really weird if you have a wedding ring on. There is nothing more to it — I simply cannot wear it when I am in costume,” she said.

Round of applause for Margot.