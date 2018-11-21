Mariah Carey Treats Fans To Impromptu Sing-Along In An Elevator

Mariah Carey celebrated the release of her new album, “Caution,” with her most intimate performance ever.

The pop diva rode MTV’s “TRLevator” Tuesday, where she joined a select group of fans in sing-along versions of her 1995 classic, “Always Be My Baby,” and her current single, “GTFO.”

The performance apparently had been kept secret from the fans, one of whom sported a “Vision of Love” tattoo on his bicep in honor of the 1990 hit that launched Carey’s career. The singer herself appeared to be in a spirited, pre-holiday mood, joking about the recent #JusticeforGlitter social media campaign, which sent the soundtrack to her 2001 flop film, “Glitter,” back to the upper reaches of the Billboard charts 17 years after its release.

“Come on, it’s festive,” the five-time Grammy winner quipped. “I wish we could pass out hors d’oeuvres or something!”