UPDATE: 12:46 p.m. ET ― In a statement given to HuffPost, Mariah Carey’s reps said Piers Morgan’s questions regarding the shooting were unexpected and described the segment as “irrelevant” overall:

“Piers Morgan’s unexpected line of questioning with Mariah is irrelevant within this tragedy; we hope your news organization continues to give appropriate coverage and support to those affected by this horrific crime.”

An ill-timed Mariah Carey interview has fans lashing out at “Good Morning Britain.”

On Monday, “GMB” went ahead with a pre-planned interview with the pop singer despite the news of a deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas that left more than 50 people dead.

@MariahCarey finds out about the #LasVegas mass shootings during live interview to promote her coming Xmas shows..the ignorance that follows pic.twitter.com/PpcGOGsx7Z — Shady Like Mariah (@queenofshadeMC) October 2, 2017

Carey, who was reportedly supposed to be promoting her upcoming Christmas shows in the U.K., lounged on a couch in front of a Christmas tree while fielding questions on the shooting.

Viewers were not happy with the awkward image.

Is mariah carey joking, sprawled along a sofa in a fancy dress while talking about a terror attack 🤔 really?! #gmb — molly halliday (@mollyhallidayx) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey being interviewed by GMB over the Vegas shooting. Sprawled over a sofa with an Xmas tree in the background. 😧 pic.twitter.com/CPMeTG2QtL — Carly (@CJ92x) October 2, 2017

That interview with Mariah Carey, I've had to turn it off. Never saw something so fake!! Diva much! Totally inappropriate. #GMB — S t e p h . ♡ (@stephwales_) October 2, 2017

Mariah Carey live on @GMB with a Christmas tree in the background pic.twitter.com/aNx8QOP9Q7 — Amber de Botton (@AmberSkyNews) October 2, 2017

Most US-ish pic ever:



TV noting a mass-shooting while Mariah Carey talks about her Xmas song in front of a decorated tree in early October pic.twitter.com/UwNXibAODO — Mark (@MarkUnderYou) October 2, 2017

Some, however, have been sympathetic to Carey, who was obviously not planning on discussing the tragic news.

Give Mariah Carey a break. She was on GMB to discuss a Christmas tour not the Las Vegas shooting. It's not her fault she was blind-sided. — Hanna Flint (@HannaFlint) October 2, 2017

@GMB why do that to Mariah Carey! It’s awkward she was expecting an interview. Make sure you get your drama gmb — Lisa (@lisadevlin40) October 2, 2017

@GMB bit unfair to put Mariah Carey on the spot there — Catching_Hope (@Footballerswise) October 2, 2017

Representatives for Carey and “Good Morning Britain” did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

“Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan quickly defended the interview, saying, “We told Mariah’s people before the interview. Her reaction seemed very relevant given she’s a performer who often has residence in Vegas.”

We told Mariah's people before the interview.

Her reaction seemed very relevant given she's a performer who often has residence in Vegas. https://t.co/6sVMSUMvHK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

Morgan confirmed the interview had been pre-planned before shifting focus to the shooting.

Mariah was booked to do an interview about her UK Christmas tour. Obviously news events in Vegas have now taken precedence. https://t.co/3SxHKPXYen — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2017

The singer also tweeted a message about the shooting, saying, “Horrified to hear about the shooting in # LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone’s safety.”