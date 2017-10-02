UPDATE: 12:46 p.m. ET ― In a statement given to HuffPost, Mariah Carey’s reps said Piers Morgan’s questions regarding the shooting were unexpected and described the segment as “irrelevant” overall:
“Piers Morgan’s unexpected line of questioning with Mariah is irrelevant within this tragedy; we hope your news organization continues to give appropriate coverage and support to those affected by this horrific crime.”
PREVIOUSLY:
An ill-timed Mariah Carey interview has fans lashing out at “Good Morning Britain.”
On Monday, “GMB” went ahead with a pre-planned interview with the pop singer despite the news of a deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas that left more than 50 people dead.
Carey, who was reportedly supposed to be promoting her upcoming Christmas shows in the U.K., lounged on a couch in front of a Christmas tree while fielding questions on the shooting.
Viewers were not happy with the awkward image.
Some, however, have been sympathetic to Carey, who was obviously not planning on discussing the tragic news.
Representatives for Carey and “Good Morning Britain” did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
“Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan quickly defended the interview, saying, “We told Mariah’s people before the interview. Her reaction seemed very relevant given she’s a performer who often has residence in Vegas.”
Morgan confirmed the interview had been pre-planned before shifting focus to the shooting.
The singer also tweeted a message about the shooting, saying, “Horrified to hear about the shooting in
#LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone’s safety.”
H/T NME