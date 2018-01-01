Twitter Roasts Mariah Carey For 'Disaster' Hot Tea Moment During New Year's Performance

Mariah Carey returned to Times Square on Sunday to redeem herself after last year’s widely panned performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

While fans seemed impressed by the star’s return to the stage and her commitment to singing throughout her appearance, they were particularly taken with Carey’s demand for hot tea halfway through her set.

“I’m gonna be just like everybody else with no hot tea” -Mariah Carey #RockinEve #NewYearsEve2017 pic.twitter.com/lq788gOpCO — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) January 1, 2018

Carey, along with the roughly one million individuals who went to Times Square on Sunday night, stood in frigid temperatures to ring in 2018. Temperatures in New York City hit record lows, hovering around 8 degrees Fahrenheit, which felt like minus 6 degrees Fahrenheit when factoring in windchill.

“They told me there would be tea,” Carey said. “Oh, this is a disaster.”

The icon then seemed to rally, despite the lack of hot liquids, and assured the crowd that she’d go on.

“Okay well we’ll just have to ― I’m just going to be like everybody else with no hot tea. We’re going to try to do this right for you because I just want to show my appreciation for everyone that speaks out for justice and tries to make the world a better place.”

She then started singing her 1993 hit, “Hero.”

Nevertheless, folks on Twitter had fun commenting on the hot tea moment.

“they told me i’d have hot tea” famous last words of 2017- Mariah Carey 😂 — victoria (@toriahiggins16) January 1, 2018

MARIAH CAREY ANGRILY RAMBLING ABOUT HOT TEA ON DICK CLARKS NEW YEARS EVE SPECIAL IS THE RIGHT WAY TO ENTER 2018 — #1 jar jar binks fan (@laurajoycex) January 1, 2018

“I was told there would be tea,” -@MariahCarey at #RockinEve



I’m using that line every time I’m disappointed in 2018. — Kara Eliason Dorsey (@KaraEliason) January 1, 2018

If Mariah Carey can make it through that performance without her hot tea, then I can make it through another year — jaden (@jadenalana) January 1, 2018

So in conclusion...

2017 ... terrible

Steve Harvey ... Snowman

Mariah Carey ... can sing live in the cold without her hot tea (so there IS hope)

Kathy Griffin >>> Andy Cohen

2018 ... can't be worse than 2017 (cue the hope!)

Twitter sniping > Times Square

Happy new year everybody! pic.twitter.com/rWEp6CuCJX — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 1, 2018

I woke up for a few minutes (it's 1:30 here).



Mariah Carey demanding hot tea is exactly how I hoped the year would begin.



I now think 2018 is going to be amazing.



Happy New Year to all. Especially @MariahCarey. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 1, 2018