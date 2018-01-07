Mariah Carey And Sharon Stone Are The Ultimate Red Carpet Couple

Odd couple ― or oddly perfect coupe? Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey hit the red carpet together at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night holding hands.

During a brief joint interview with Al Roker, we learned two very interesting tidbits about the pals: 1) Apparently they’re neighbors, and 2) Carey is going to steal Stone’s diamonds later.

Yes. Steal her diamonds.

Broadcasting America

Though Stone decided to be more diplomatic by suggesting they trade their diamonds, people on Twitter absolutely loved it.

Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey just ended an interview by saying “Let’s trade diamonds later.” I am gay and I am dead. — I, Benji (@benarmishaw) January 8, 2018

Folks also seriously just loved the two ’90s stars owning the carpet together.

Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey.. How did this happen? How does Sharon forever look amazing? I love everything thats happening here lol #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/SD1rYxA4LN — Jen Lee (@JenVonLee) January 8, 2018

Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey holding hands is my new religion. #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/S2CevNoU4i — Tracy (@lateshoes) January 8, 2018

Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey is the combination I never knew I needed until this exact moment. #GoldenGlobes2018 — Susan Rose (@susanrose516) January 8, 2018

What drama loving gay guy at NBC put Sharon Stone and Mariah Carey together for an interview?! #goldenglobes — Christopher Valent (@ChrisValent13) January 8, 2018

HOLY SHIT SHARON STONE AND MARIAH CAREY ARE ON THE RED CARPET TOGETHER SO MUCH CRAZY IN ONE PLACE #GoldenGlobes — Uncle Drew (@cannady_drew) January 8, 2018