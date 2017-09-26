Widow Of Former NFL Player Who Died In Combat Rebukes Donald Trump

The widow of a former NFL player who died while serving in the U.S. Army issued a powerful response to President Donald Trump using her husband’s name to criticize athletes who protest the national anthem.

“The very action of self expression and the freedom to speak from one’s heart — no matter those views — is what Pat and so many other Americans have given their lives for,” she told CNN’s Brian Stelter. “Even if they didn’t always agree with those views. It is my sincere hope that our leaders both understand and learn from the lessons of Pat’s life and death, and also those of so many other brave Americans.”