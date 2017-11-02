Marina Litvinenko: ‘It’s a case not closed here, and it’s a case not closed in Russia.’

Marina Litvinenko’s husband, a FSB defector, was assassinated with radiation in Mayfair in 2006. Here she opens up about her fight for the truth and the state of play in Moscow.

Marina Litvinenko is laughing at south London’s hazy, unexpected burst of sunshine. She swats her wispy turquoise scarf off her shoulders and fans herself. ‘I’ll melt!’, she cries. We ferry our tea and cake over to a spot in the shade, amusing onlookers with our fluster, and lean back into our conversation about life, death and justice. It was just two miles from this cosy, cobbled courtyard that Marina’s husband sipped green tea contaminated with polonium eleven years ago.

Alexander Litvinenko at hospital after his poisoning.

Alexander (or Sasha, as his wife calls him) was 44 when he was killed. During the 1990s he became increasingly alarmed by the Russian secret service as he rose through its ranks – first in the KGB and then in its successor organisation, the FSB. He was locked in constant battle with his superiors over the links between law enforcement agencies and Russian mafia groups. ‘People started to think not about the state but their own personal gain’, Marina explains. Her late husband took these concerns to his new boss in 1998. This fresh face, Vladimir Putin, gave nothing away in their meeting, saying little as Alexander disclosed what he knew about the organisation’s widespread corruption.

It rapidly grew clear, Marina recalls, that her husband’s views on the service’s spiralling ‘criminalised’ habits were not well received by Putin. ‘Many things Sasha was supposed to do as “saviour of this country”, he looked more like a gangster’, she laments. As the realisation dawned on Alexander that he was on the losing side within the FSB’s civil war, he and several like-minded officers took the allegations to the outside world at their explosive press conference in November 1998. Here they publicly accused their superiors of ordering the assassination of the oligarch and government official Boris Berezovsky (who, like Alexander, was later granted asylum in the UK and, like Alexander, then died in suspicious circumstances).

Alexander’s arrest for ‘misconduct’ following this press conference was no surprise. However, after nine months of imprisonment, his acquittal was unexpected. Another arrest followed, and another acquittal. Shortly after his re-release from prison, he warned Marina of the immense danger now facing the couple and their son, Anatoly. ‘You live in a house of glass’, he said, ‘you think you have a nice family, very good friends ... but you never know when somebody might take a stone and make your glass all broken. It’s so easy to destroy’. Lowering her grey-blue eyes, Marina tells me: ‘That’s life in Russia, then and now. It all looks like it’s made from glass.’

She recounts the threats that engulfed the family after her husband’s whistleblowing: ‘There started to be a lot of frightening messages to us saying, “If you do not answer for what you did, Sasha, your son will answer, or your wife”.’ Alexander grew more and more anxious, in sharp contrast with his usual cheerful disposition, his wife remembers. ‘When I tried to ask, “Sasha what’s wrong?”, he couldn’t say anything’, Marina reveals. ‘He couldn’t even share it with me because he knew it might fill me with depression too if I understood what kind of country we lived in.’

‘I was still very... not naive, but very optimistic’, Marina says, reflecting on the period. Her husband saw things differently: ‘He knew he needed to save us’, she states simply. The family fled Russia in 2000, eventually settling in London. Alexander continued his opposition to Putin’s regime and published a book, The Gang from Lubyanka, on the FSB’s alleged mutation into a criminal and terrorist entity. Marina confides that Alexander had never quite suited Russia’s secret service: ‘I saw him drunk one time in his life, when he was released from prison and he only had one glass. He never enjoyed it.’ She adds, by way of explanation: ‘All guys from the KGB were hard drinkers. To them he was a little bit suspicious.’ Once in London, Alexander was recruited into MI6. He became a UK citizen the month before his murder.

Britain wasn’t to be the safe harbour the Litvinenkos had envisaged. Putin’s henchmen did not regard London as off-limits. Russian hitmen Andrei Lugovoi (exploiting an old acquaintance with Alexander) and Dmitry Kovtun left a radioactive trail across planes and trains as they made their way to Mayfair’s Millennium Hotel for a brief exchange of words with Alexander on 1 November 2006 – and to administer the radioactive polonium. The Kremlin wanted Alexander killed, his eagerness to supply details about Russian mafia groups having proven perhaps too problematic. A few sips of the proffered green tea proved fatal. That day, Alexander suddenly fell ill and died three weeks later.

He was, even so, one of the few murder victims in history to solve the crime that killed them, using his last dregs of energy to help Scotland Yard from his hospital bed. Yet it was many years before Marina felt she was closer to justice for her husband. The extradition request for Lugovoi and Kovtun was made in May 2007. Back then Marina felt the government under Tony Blair genuinely cared about her case: ‘At this moment the UK tried to do its best, I’d say, but they believed Russia was not completely lost.’ She continues: ‘I had a meeting with [then foreign secretary] David Miliband and he told me he really believed Russia might go a different way when Putin resigned. It was already all about Putin.’

Putin had no intention of handing the assassins over to the UK’s courts. Miliband pushed the case continuously, Marina remembers, but to no avail. Then came the coalition government; David Cameron and William Haig wanted to reset relations with Russia. Before a 2011 trip to Moscow, Marina says Haig called her personally to say she need not be nervous that they’d forget the case. ‘And then I realised we can’t wait anymore – it was already five years since Sasha’s death’, she tells me. In 2013 Theresa May, then home secretary, turned down Marina’s request for a public inquiry, citing ‘international relations’ as a factor.

‘But I was still very optimistic that politics is politics, and justice is justice’, Marina adds. ‘If it looked like a door closed in front of me I tried to find another – exit or entrance, I didn’t even know’, she laughs. She fought May’s decision in the High Court at severe financial risk. This was a very stressful period for Marina: ‘I was saying, “Why is the British government trying to push me so hard? Why do they need money from me?”,’ she recalls.

She won. ‘If I believe something is the truth I will go for this truth, but I can’t ask it from everybody’, Marina says. ‘When I was a child at school I had a lot of troubles, because I was like this and if a teacher was not right I could openly tell him.’ The verdict on her husband’s fate came at the end of nine long years. In 2015 the judge Sir Robert Owen released his 16,000-page report on the official inquiry into Alexander’s death. Owen echoed what Alexander had claimed in his final days, concluding that ‘the FSB operation to kill Mr Litvinenko was probably approved by Mr Patrushev [then head of the FSB] and also by President Putin’.

Marina resents Russia’s blinding spotlight on Putin. She shrugs, ‘I don’t like talking about him a lot, but you can’t escape’. The country’s psyche means it is inevitable: ‘If something is wrong, only Putin can help’, she says. Marina has no doubt he’ll win if he decides to go to election in March 2018. ‘But he wants to be loved’, she adds, ‘It’s not happening ... and that’s a big problem for him.’ She puts forward her notion of the president’s mindset: ‘After all these years of being surrounded by almost the same people doing the same business, he’s absolutely out of reality’.

Mulling over why Cameron’s government opposed her legal pursuits for answers, Marina outlines an idea that came to her only recently: ‘In 2013 Putin promised to the whole European community to take on Assad and all his chemical weapons’, which, she says, explains ‘why they didn’t like to upset Putin in any case’. Marina is convinced the UK just doesn’t understand Russia: ‘It’s a British mentality – if it’s good for my country then that’s everything, if trade is to be made with Russia’. This strategy does not bode well for the future, she believes: ‘It’s a ticking bomb. You can put it there and think it’s all fine, but you’ll never know when it’ll go off.’ The UK needs to be more open to challenging the Putin narrative, else Russia ‘will never recover’.

As for whether justice has finally been served, Marina feels it is enough that the truth is now out there. ‘When all the information was brought to public it was so certain; if it’s white you can’t say it’s black – exactly the same with evidence in this court’, she says. ‘On the other hand, I was so sad about my country. Even if Russia disagrees, [I wish they’d] say “we don’t trust this” and bring an investigation to discuss what’s true or not. It did not happen.’

I ask tentatively if Marina still loves her country and she emits a peal of laughter. ‘Look at me, I’m Russian!’, she cries. ‘Russia is not Putin, and Putin is not Russia.’ Tilting forward in her seat, Marina becomes animated as she tells me of rallies in March and July this year. ‘You know a man called Navalny?’, she asks. ‘He brought this young generation outside. It was the first time the young generation – 18, 19, 20 year olds – came outside and said, “We don’t like leading this life anymore”.’

Since school days Marina has held the same belief: ‘It’s better to lead a different life than to just agree and have a quiet, safe life’. Her mother disagreed, and Marina’s outspokenness caused minor rifts even back in her youth. These days, though, more than anything her mother wants her daughter back in Russia with her. ‘Of course she needs me’, Marina says, but adds: ‘I’m between the two people closest to me – my son and my mum.’ While her son is firmly against a return to Russia, all too aware of the dangers, her mother doesn’t understand why the state would still be interested in the Litvinenkos.

‘It’s a case not closed here, and it’s a case not closed in Russia’, Marina explains, spreading her hands wide. ‘I would have to say, “Mummy, would you like to come see me in prison?”’, she confides. ‘They’ll do anything to compromise or make me give evidence against the British government. To go to Russia I need to sign everything before, saying, “If I say something in Russia don’t trust me”,’ she smiles. ‘They might say, “We’re going to kill your son or going to kill your mother” – what would I do? – or nothing might happen.’

We circle back to Russian values, and Marina has some stern words about the present day: ‘A patriot now is only people who say that Putin is a god, that everything Russia does is right, that occupying Crimea is right, doing something against America is right, going to Syria is right’, she says. ‘If you say something opposite, you’re not a patriot.’ How, then, would she define a patriot? ‘Sasha is the real Russian patriot – someone who wants Russia to be a country of everybody’, Marina responds earnestly, ‘not just for Russian nationalists, for everybody.