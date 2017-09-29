Former Marine Learns Tough Life Lesson About Cursing In Front Of His Kid

This veteran of the Marines is learning the hard way not to curse around his child.

James LaPorta’s toddler, Joel, repeatedly drops the F-bomb in a hilarious video that the 30-year-old shared to Twitter on Wednesday. And all the former service member can do is stare in an increasingly bewildered way at the camera:

As a former U.S. Marine, now a father, there is perhaps one word I should try to cut out of my vernacular around my soon to be 2-year-old. 😐 pic.twitter.com/HSQZN7bHVn — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) September 27, 2017

“As a former U.S. Marine, now a father, there is perhaps one word I should try to cut out of my vernacular around my soon to be 2-year-old,” wrote the south Florida-based LaPorta, who is now a freelance journalist.

“He probably learned it from me,” LaPorta admitted to HuffPost on Friday, although he did reveal he’d been “trying really hard to curb my language around him.”

The amusing footage has since gone viral, with many commenters sympathizing with Laporta’s predicament. Others have even suggested other non-curse words for him to use in front of his child.

You might want to choose a one-syllable word. My stepmom used to say fudge. So you can still change direction mid word. That's pretty useful — bebe neben (@bebenebend) September 28, 2017

I had to rein in the vocabulary too. "Buckets" was my replacement. — Brian McCarthy (@BC_McCarthy) September 28, 2017

My 2-year old recently muttered "fucking car" at an intersection and it filled me with pride and then shame and then pride again. — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) September 28, 2017

Just tell everyone that your toddler watched "Casino" without your knowing about it. ;-) — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 28, 2017

First time my son said it was in front of my mom. I told her he was trying to say FireTruck. Mom laughed, wife did not. #reallife — Mark Duffel (@2mduffel) September 28, 2017

Scorsese just hired your kid to write his next film. — Jeremy Bobbitt (@JeremyBobbitt) September 28, 2017