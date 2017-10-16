Marine Veteran John Preston Takes his Mission of Eliminating Veteran Suicide to Mainstream Video

Veteran suicide has been in the news and publicized in every way possible. There are very few who are truly championing the effort to reduce this epidemic and have made it their life’s mission. John Preston has lived the experience of this with the loss of his older brother. He has made it his mission to take the message mainstream and dedicate every ounce of his being to ensuring no one has to go thru the tragedy he has lived and lives with each and every day.

His efforts started at the grass roots level and have propelled him being signed by a major label, Concore Entertainment/Universal Music Group. As well he is strongly supported by fellow veteran owned businesses like Grunt Style (CEO Daniel Alarik) and Life Flip Media (CEO Eric Mitchell). With the support of well-known veteran owned organizations he continues to gain exposure and opportunities that will allow him to be successful in taking the message mainstream. If you have not had the chance to hear his music you need to check out his singles; Superman Falls, Your War is Over and Before I am Gone. His passion and determination for the cause is second to none. He has worked tirelessly to move the mission forward, amongst being a full time fireman.

If you thought the solar eclipse was amazing from a scientific perspective, you will be even more amazed that on that day is when John Preston had the vision to create a video detailing intimately the horrors of suicide. He went to work immediately producing a video that can’t be ignored, won’t be ignored and most importantly should not be ignored. Concore agreed to work with Universal to do a full distribution of the video sometime after release. As part of his deep commitment and passion to the project he solicited the partnership of various others such as; Bonnie-Jill Laflin, Jamie Kaler, Boone Cutler and River Rainbow to provide their personal firsthand experience and understanding of the crisis at hand. After many weeks of extremely long days and nights they have been able to produce a video, Before I am Gone, that will hit mainstream channels such as, MTV, VH1, in gyms, restaurants etc. releasing on 10/17/17.

The video depicts the struggle of an American veteran, John plays the role of American society feeding the veteran the typical misguided answers; take another drink, use these pills, etc. with the assumption they will provide the relief and normalcy the veteran is looking for. As you see in the video it ultimately leads to the veteran with pistol in hand. The idea is for the world to get a better first hand picture of what this epidemic looks like. Unless you’ve been thru this either as the person themselves contemplating or attempting suicide or the family and friends left to try to understand and deal with the aftermath it doesn’t hit home near as direct just seeing cases of this happening in through the media’s eyes.

“Suicide isn’t pretty, what we are going through as a veteran community isn’t pretty.”

The goal is to open the conversation wide open on the topic and collectively figure out how to fix it. This is Johns’ artistic portrayal of where we are at.

“We can push thru this time and we can be somewhere else, you can be in any dream that you have.”

John wants everyone to see the possibility that is in front of them and not the mess that is left behind. When someone leaves the physical world in this manner they leave a wake of problems for others to deal with. In the passing of his own brother Mike from suicide there were 3,500 people who came to celebrate his life. He had a positive impact on each one of those individuals’ lives.

“I proclaimed when Mike took his life that the world will know and I’m not stopping until they do.”

John has received many clear signs of the positive effect he is having on the world at large. He has had many people tell him he has literally saved their life. As well John works all the way down to the micro level by making himself available 24x7 to those in need. He had been contacted to help find those in desperate need of support, he will never leave a situation till there is a positive outcome.

“No call goes unanswered.”

