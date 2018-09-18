You Don't Want To Know The Trump-Themed Reason Why 'Mario Kart' Is Trending

The term “Mario Kart” was trending on Twitter Tuesday, but not because a new version of Nintendo’s iconic go-kart video game was about to drop.

Instead, it bubbled up after former porn star Stormy Daniels reportedly likened President Donald Trump’s penis to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart” in her upcoming tell-all book, Full Disclosure.

“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” British newspaper The Guardian reports Daniels as writing.

Trump denies Daniels’ claim that they had an affair in 2006, but Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) received $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election in hush money.

Here’s how some people on Twitter reacted after finding out exactly why “Mario Kart” was taking over their feeds:

Ohh "Mario Kart" is trending... Must be a new game!



(clicks)



Me: pic.twitter.com/KfbL1tjJpT — ... O.o ... (@MileHighVillain) September 18, 2018

"HEY KID HAVE YOU PLAYED MARIO KART" pic.twitter.com/tIXmWQxErP — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 18, 2018

Me, logging on first thing in the morning: oh why is Mario Kart trending, maybe today won’t be that ba— pic.twitter.com/kq2twgyiWz — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 18, 2018

I briefly got excited that a new Mario Kart game was coming out AND THEN pic.twitter.com/ZXPl6OnXWL — Marika Shaub (@marikatogo) September 18, 2018

Tfw you realize you're tweeting about Mario Kart because you love the game so much, but everyone else is tweeting about it for a much different reason pic.twitter.com/1lGgrcY8sU — Aaron E. Carroll (@aaronecarroll) September 18, 2018

MARIO KART IS TRENDING OMG I BET A NEW GAME IS COMI... pic.twitter.com/qWImljDdsg — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 18, 2018

Me: Oh cool, Toad is trending. Wonder if they announced a new Mario Kart?!

Me: *after reading why its trending* pic.twitter.com/nfUHQmPcqV — Sharpie (@dapurplesharpie) September 18, 2018

Gets up.



Sees why Mario Kart is trending.



Runs directly into traffic. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) September 18, 2018

*Wonders why Mario Kart is trending*



Oh.



Oh god.



Oh god NO. — Mouth of Sauron (@simon_lindsell) September 18, 2018

Really shouldn’t have looked into why Mario Kart is trending. — The George Marston With the Atom Brain (@CryptTrash) September 18, 2018

The reaction everytime someone chooses toad in Mario kart now pic.twitter.com/VyvXlC1jKi — Carlton Morris (@carlitotaquito3) September 18, 2018

when the timeline is full of cute Toad Mario Kart GIFs, but find out why pic.twitter.com/0QLUDmKh9k — Lars Gotrich 🍷🌊 (@totalvibration) September 18, 2018

When you find out why Mario Kart is trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/iZvxlAPwya — Jason Collette (@jasoncollette) September 18, 2018

Oh no.

I thought Toad from Mario Kart was trending because of something having to do with Mario Kart. pic.twitter.com/tq4c596TWo — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) September 18, 2018

Logged in to this hellsite, found out Mario Kart is trending.



Then learnt why. pic.twitter.com/d0OClkG4Mz — Sam Sharma (@s3rioussam) September 18, 2018

I was *very* excited to see Mario Kart trending on Twitter until I found out why. pic.twitter.com/AN1scPDy3t — Colin Wilhelm (@colinwilhelm) September 18, 2018

I was having a good morning until I checked why Mario Kart was trending. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) September 18, 2018

Oh is there a new Mario Kart? My kid loves that gaaaaaaa AHHHGGGGGGRRRRRRR NO WHYYYYYYYYY — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) September 18, 2018

rip to my mario kart character of choice — taylr (@taylr) September 18, 2018

when you find out why Mario Kart’s trending pic.twitter.com/qxykSKoTCo — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) September 18, 2018