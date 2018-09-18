You Don't Want To Know The Trump-Themed Reason Why 'Mario Kart' Is Trending

The term “Mario Kart” was trending on Twitter Tuesday, but not because a new version of Nintendo’s iconic go-kart video game was about to drop.
Instead, it bubbled up after former porn star Stormy Daniels reportedly likened President Donald Trump’s penis to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart” in her upcoming tell-all book, Full Disclosure.
“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” British newspaper The Guardian reports Daniels as writing.
Trump denies Daniels’ claim that they had an affair in 2006, but Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) received $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election in hush money.
