Mario Lopez And Tiffani Thiessen Share What Their Kids Think About 'Saved By The Bell'

Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen launched their Hollywood careers on “Saved by the Bell,” one of the most beloved teen sitcoms of all time. But when the pair reunited this week on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” they revealed that their kids have very different assessments of their parents’ comedic chops.

Currently starring on Netflix’s “Alexa & Katie,” Thiessen told Lopez ― the guest host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday ― that her 8-year-old daughter, Harper, started watching “Saved by the Bell” a “tiny, tiny bit.” Some of the show’s content, however, might be a little too mature for her ― at least for now.

“I was OK with Season 1, but after that, kissing started happening, and I was like, ‘No, no, no! We’re done,’” said Thiessen, who also has a 3-year-old son, Holt. She went on to note that Harper has enjoyed what she has seen of Lopez and their co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar in heartthrob mode as Bayside High’s A.C. Slater and Zach Morris, respectively.

“She’s so boy crazy already,” Thiessen said. “I’m in trouble.”

On the flip side, Lopez said his daughter, Gia, 7, and son, Dominic, 4, gave the show a shot and weren’t “feeling it” just yet. In fact, he said they often asked him, “Daddy, why is your hair like that?”

It’s clear from Lopez and Thiessen’s conversation that there’s still a lot of love between the two former co-stars ― even if the time that has gone by since their Bayside High days boggles their minds.