Florida Executes White Man For Killing Black Victim For First Time Ever

“It does make the case even stronger that there’s this disparity gap that exists between black and white ― who gets the death penalty and who gets exonerated,” she said.

The Asay execution marked a couple of other Florida firsts.

It was the state’s first execution in more than 18 months since the Supreme Court ruled the state’s sentencing process was unconstitutional because it gave judges, not juries, too much power in deciding whether to execute an inmate, according to CNN.

The state has since passed a law requiring a unanimous jury recommendation for the death penalty.

Asay was killed via a lethal injection of three drugs, one of which, etomidate, has never been used in an execution, according to WJAX.